MP for Watford highlights the role of community pharmacies during visit

The MP for Watford visited a pharmacy last week as part of Ask Your Pharmacist Week. Dean Russell attended Abbots Park Pharmacy in Leavesden on Tuesday, November 2, to highlight the contributions which the service gives to the wider community and public health. He spent the visit finding out about the “pharmacies of tomorrow” vision, which has been commissioned by Community Pharmacy England to share how the role could be expanded over the next decade.

Mr Russell said: "Community pharmacies are the backbone of our local community’s health and wellbeing. They are often the first point of contact for many individuals seeking health advice and medical services and all work hard to keep people well across the town. During the winter period, community pharmacies are even more critical as they offer services such as flu jabs to eligible recipients. I am grateful for the unwavering commitment of our local pharmacists and their teams in supporting the health of Watford's residents." Ask Your Pharmacist Week is an annual awareness campaign in the UK and was between October 30 and November 6 this year. Girish Mehta, managing director of Chemilab Pharmacy, added: “Community pharmacies are the most accessible healthcare locations offering convenient access to medicines and a range of services without the need for an appointment

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OBSERVER_OWL: Dean Russell visits Abbots Park Pharmacy for Ask Your Pharmacist WeekWatford MP visited a pharmacy last week to honour Ask Your Pharmacist Week.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt Russell expecting second baby with wife Meredith HagnerThe Marvel star and the Search Party actress are already parents to son Buddy, Kurt and Goldie's seventh grandchild

Source: hellomag | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Glasgow pharmacy sold by owner for first time since 1987A Glasgow pharmacy has been sold for the first time since 1987 as the owner retires.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Watford Women Suffer Sixth Consecutive DefeatWatford Women have been defeated 3-0 by Crystal Palace, marking their sixth consecutive loss in the Championship. The defeat leaves them five points away from safety and tied with bottom side Lewes. Despite their sole win this season against Charlton, Watford needs to address their errors to improve their performance.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Hoedt admits Watford didn't create anything meaningfulDefender Wes Hoedt said Watford didn’t do things quickly enough to turn their overwhelming possession into shots on goal on Saturday

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: CQC rates Watford's Choice Global 'requires improvement'Choice Global, a Watford-based homecare service, has been rated as 'requires improvement' by the Care Quality Commission.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »