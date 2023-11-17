Mouthwatering Food Experiences in the Woods at Harewood Estate

There’s some mouthwatering stuff lurking in the woods on the Harewood Estate , whether your tastes run to a Michelin-star dinner, a rustic roast or comforting hot chocolate and a homemade cake. If you go down to the woods today, you’re sure of a big surprise . . . Well, that’s if you choose to go down to the woods during one of Harewood Food and Drink Project’s immersive events that is.

It’s this element of surprise that drives Eddy Lascelles , son of the current Earl of Harewood, and brains behind the Harewood Food and Drink Project. ‘I want the food experiences that people have here to be better than anywhere else they’ve been.’ He explains. ‘What I really want to do is blow people’s minds.’ Born out of a love of produce, it all started seven years ago when Eddy was sat having dinner at home with his wife Sophie, who runs Harewood Holistics, that he realised everything on their plates was either from the gardens or grounds of Harewood’s vast 4,500-acre estat





