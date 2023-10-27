Mourinho's famous derby turnaround saw United spoil the City party

Manchester City are clear favourites ahead of the huge Premier League clash between themselves and Manchester United, but history tells us nothing should be taken for granted.

For United, fans will reminisce about Robin van Persie’s free-kick winner in added time at the home of their rivals as well as Wayne Rooney’s stunning bicycle kick. For City fans, the 6-1 thumping of their rivals at Old Trafford will always live long in the memory.READ MORE: City fixtures confirmed for festive period

Jose Mourinho was in his second season at United and his team, though second, were over 15 points behind City with just six league matches left. Even though the writing was already on the wall, the former Chelsea manager did not want to be the man who handed Guardiola his first Premier League trophy. headtopics.com

By half-time, it looked like City could be heading for a cricket score. They were flying and Mourinho’s men looked dead on their feet. Paul Pogba’s second spell at United was scattered with 'what-could-have-been' moments and his performance at the Etihad that day was very much one of them. The Frenchman delivered a clinical first-time finish to half the deficit before directing a gorgeous header out of Ederson’s reach to level the scores.

It was a match full of controversy as City were denied what looked like a stonewall penalty on Sergio Aguero as Ashley Young clattered into the Argentine’s shin. The referee waved play-on with the match played before VAR had made its way to England. headtopics.com

City still won the league that season and actually amassed 100 points to become Centurions. It was the start of a Guardiola dynasty that has taken English football by storm.

