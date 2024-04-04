Motorway in Glasgow Closed Following Collision

Part of a busy motorway in Glasgow is closed following a collision on Thursday afternoon, April 4. Traffic Scotland has said the M73 slip-road southbound has been shut heading onto the M74 following the incident. Emergency services are at the scene of the crash. It is not yet known how many vehicles are involved or whether anyone has been injured. A picture shared with Glasgow Live shows that a lorry appears to be involved in the crash.

Motorists have been urged to "avoid the area" with traffic said to be "heavy on approach"

Glasgow Motorway Collision M73 M74 Traffic Emergency Services

