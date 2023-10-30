Motorist Locates Stolen Car on Google Earth After Thief Tries to Sell it Back

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A motorist who had two cars stolen from his own driveway says he was able to locate one of them on Google Earth after the brazen thief tried to sell it back to him for a £2000 ransom on Snapchat. Jayy Robinson, 23, says he had left his Volkswagen Golf and Seat Ateca parked on his driveway at his home in Birmingham and awoke on Friday to find they had gone. As he slept, burglars had crept into his home and swiped the keys before driving away and advertising the sale of the vehicle on Snapchat. After becoming aware of the scam thanks to a friend, Jayy asked the burglars to return his car and was told they would only do so if they received a £2000 ransom. They then sent a blurry video of the Seat parked in a random spot to prove they still had it - something which proved to be there undoing. Jayy (left) was stunned to see his cars had vanished (Pictured: Jayy Robinson and girlfriend Jodie Mortiboys) The crooks sent a blurry video of the Seat parked in a random spot to prove they still had it The car had been moved to an estate in West Bromwich after it was stolen After using Google Earth to pinpoint the car's location at a housing estate in West Bromwich, Jayy informed the police who responded within 15 minutes and retrieved the Seat. It has now been sent for forensic examination. The devastated engineer posted details of the brazen theft on social media after being left 'unimpressed' with the actions of polic

