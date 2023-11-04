Motorist Knocked Out Cold in Random Attack at Petrol Station

A motorist was knocked out cold during a random attack on a petrol station forecourt. Wesley Isbell launched a brutal assault on the man, a complete stranger, at a Tesco filling station in Salford. Moments earlier, the victim had been loading his shopping into the boot of his car in an Aldi car park in Walkden when Isbell subjected him to a volley of abuse for no apparent reason. When their paths crossed again shortly after on the forecourt, the man confronted Isbell about the abuse

. Isbell, 28, then suddenly launched a vicious attack, repeatedly punching him to the head and kneeing him. The victim was knocked unconscious for about half a minute until he roused himself, Manchester Crown Court. READ MORE: Gang thought they were about to make millions - but police were watching their every move READ MORE: The top stories across the M.E.N. today “It was a complete brutal onslaught,” said sentencing judge Paul Lawton. The judge said it was ‘remarkable’ that the man has made a full recovery. Prosecuting, David Toal told how the victim was packing his shopping into his car on May 5, 2020, when Isbell launched the abuse from a passing Ford Focus being driven by a woman. Isbell called the man a ‘c***’ and a ‘d*******’ and was ‘shouting that he would kill him’. The man then pulled into the nearby petrol station and confronted Isbell about the unprovoked abus

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Motorist knocked out cold by stranger on petrol station forecourtWesley Isbell attacked a complete stranger

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Sky News reporter knocked over live on air while reporting on Storm CiaranA Sky News reporter is knocked over live on air as she battles with Hurricane-force winds while reporting on Storm Ciaran.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Sky News reporter knocked over live on air while reporting on Storm CiaranA Sky News reporter is knocked over live on air as she battles with Hurricane-force winds while reporting on Storm Ciaran. The incident occurred on the stormy coast of St Hellier, on the island of Jersey, during the coverage of the storm. The Channel Islands have faced severe damage from the storm, with people being evacuated and properties being destroyed.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Sky News reporter knocked over live on air while reporting on Storm CiaranA Sky News reporter is knocked over live on air as she battles with Hurricane-force winds while reporting on Storm Ciaran. The incident occurred on the stormy coast of St Hellier, on the island of Jersey, during the coverage of the storm. The Channel Islands have faced severe damage from the storm, with people being evacuated and properties being destroyed.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Man caught drink driving just WEEKS after being banned for same crimeA MOTORIST was caught drink driving just weeks after being banned for the same offence.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

VİDEOGAMERCOM: MW2 fans are losing everything and getting knocked back to rank 1 ahead of MW3Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gamers are finding that they're losing everything, including their bundles and rank.

Source: VideoGamerCom | Read more »