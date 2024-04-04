Motorist Hits and Kills Pedestrian in Shropshire

A motorist driving through Shropshire hit and killed a father-of-six while he was walking on the A5 Oswestry bypass. The driver initially thought she had hit an animal. The victim, Ashley Jones, died from multiple injuries and had a high level of alcohol in his blood.

He was not driving at the time of the incident.

Motorist Pedestrian Shropshire Hit And Run Alcohol Accident

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shropshire school's music department hits right note with haul of awardsSix prestigious national prizes have added up to one of the most award-winning terms in recent history for a Shropshire school’s vibrant music department.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

International Women's Day event in Bridgnorth is resounding successShropshire women in business from across the county attended a celebration in Bridgnorth.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Shropshire business leaders reflect on another damaging blow to rail networkShropshire Chamber of Commerce has described the closure of the county’s rail link to the West Midlands as ‘another damaging blow’ for the economy.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

South Shropshire bookshop wins regional title against 'competitive' field of entrantsA south Shropshire bookshop has been dubbed the best in the region for the year.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Rail Replacement Buses Provided After Landslip Cancels Trains in ShropshireResidents are being assured more rail replacement buses have been provided after a landslip cancelled all trains between Shropshire and Wolverhampton. The closure is expected to last a minimum of two weeks, with Network Rail warning it may be the end of the month before the line is open again. In response to the closure, train operators have implemented rail replacement bus services, but residents have reported challenges, including issues with frequency, capacity, and travel time.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

This is what Conservatives fear about Sir Keir Starmer most - and what it means for ShropshireShrewsbury's MP Daniel Kawczynski was invited to hear an Indian delegation outline how they want to engage with Britain in a closer post-Brexit relationship this week. And while it was generally positive, it also raised the spectre of something that looms large in the minds of many Conservatives.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »