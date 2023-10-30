Motorist avoids jail for deliberately ramming cyclist who questioned close pass

"This incident felt like a hate attack on me. I feel hate towards cyclists is getting worse. We are people too."...

As the traffic stopped he caught up with the driver and objected to the close overtake, telling her that he had a camera running and had filmed the incident. The man suffered whiplash and bruising, his bike written off and a watch worth more than £700 smashed. He also reported having to cancel a cycling trip to Mallorca.

Torgerson's legal representation, Michelle Harding, said the cyclist had hit the vehicle's wing mirror"with some force because he felt she was too close to him" and argued the subsequent attack was partly explained by her client's mental health struggles. headtopics.com

However, he decided Torgerson should not be sent"straight to prison" due to mitigating factors, including her mental health history, the fact she has two young children, and a doctor's opinion that she suffers with post-traumatic stress disorder that might cause"outbursts".

Torgerson's two-year sentence is suspended for two years and she will be required to spend 30 days working with probation services. She was also banned from driving for two years and must take an extended retest in order to reclaim her licence.

I'm pissed at the CPS on the victims behalf, I understand the increased threshold to prove attempted murder, but the prejudice of the CPS to ignore psychological injuries has diminished the conviction to actual bodily harm, down from grevious harm.It's not stated in this article, but in the Leicester Mercury coverage it states"Torgerson admitted dangerous driving and assault occasioning actual bodily harm".

