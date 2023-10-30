Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Northampton

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a collision with a car on Spencer Bridge Road in Northampton. The incident happened last Friday (October 27).

According to Northamptonshire Police, at about 8.20pm, the rider of a blue Honda Glr 125 motorcycle and the driver of a black Vauxhall Zafria car were in collision at the junction of Spencer Bridge Road and Harlestone Road.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late teens, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries. Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured either vehicle travelling along Spencer Bridge Road prior to the collision on dash cam or actual footage of the collision itself. headtopics.com

Anyone with information is asked to email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 23000667970.

