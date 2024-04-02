Motorcyclist dies in road crash in Fife

A motorcyclist has died in a horror road crash in Fife. Emergency services were called to the incident involving a black Suzuki motorcycle and a white BMW car on Queensferry Road at its junction with Aberlour Street in Rosyth at 5pm on Sunday. Paramedics attended and the motorcyclist, a 49-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW was uninjured. The stretch of road remained closed for six hours to allow investigation work to take place.

Meanwhile, officers are appealing to any witnesses of the collision, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to come forward. Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this very difficult time. Our investigation into the crash is ongoing. "This is a busy road and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who has any information that could help with our enquiries to please contact u

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biker dies in horror crash with car in Fife on Easter SundayThe 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Fife: Scottish council officially declares housing emergencyThe housing situation has officially tipped from a state of crisis into a state of emergency, according to the outcome of a full council motion on…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Fife Council terminates affordable housing development contractFIFE Council has confirmed it has 'regrettably' terminated contracts with a housebuilder who had been due to build over 200 affordable…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Fife to Declare Housing Emergency as Demand Outstrips SupplyFife will become the latest local authority to declare a housing emergency as demand for affordable accommodation outstrips supply. Councillors will meet in Glenrothes tomorrow where they are expected to back a motion tabled by Labour member Judy Hamilton, the administration's housing spokeswoman.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Fife to become latest Scots council area to declare housing emergencyFife has seen a steep rise in the number of people presenting themselves as homeless across the county.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Car deliberately torched outside home in FifeA police investigation has been launched after a car was deliberately torched outside a home in Fife. Emergency services were called to Whitehall Drive in Cardenden after the alarm was raised at 10.45pm on Sunday. Dramatic footage taken a number of streets away shows the vehicle completely engulfed by flames. The car was parked yards away from the front door of a home - close to a children's playpark. The video shows aggressive flames ripping through the car near to a garden fence. There were no reported injuries. Officers investigating the incident say they are treating the blaze as wilful. Inquiries at this stage remain ongoing. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45pm on Sunday, March 17 we were made aware of a vehicle fire on Whitehall Drive in the Cardenden area of Fife. The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.” The Record has approached the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for comment.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »