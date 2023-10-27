Motorcyclist dies in Chesterton crash

The motorcyclist was found critically injured at the junction of London Road and Albert Street in Chesterton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, at about 12:10 BST on Friday.The force is investigating the crash and has urged witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

The rider's next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially-trained officers, police added.

Read more:

bbcemt »

Lanarkshire motorcyclist rushed to hospital after serious crash with vanA 44-year-old man has been rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after his green Indian Scout motorbike was involved in a collision with a Ford transit Read more ⮕

Elderly motorcyclist serious injured and car driver arrested after crashThe crash happened on Lancaster Road in Knott End on Wednesday evening and a 38-year-old man from Blackpool is in custody Read more ⮕

Crazy moment motorcyclist zips between semi-trucks and cars on a busy freeway'Twenty plus fractures in my face, broke arm in half in two different places, collapsed lung, broken rib, two fractured spine discs,' he wrote. 'Too much confidence, too little skill.' Read more ⮕

37 Best Hotels In London for 2023Looking for the best hotels in London? Consider them found. From 5 star London hotels to affordable luxury hotels London, book one of the 37 coolest hotels in London now. Read more ⮕

London motorists hit with record 7.6 million penalty finesLondon's motorists were hit with a record 7.6 million penalty fines over the past year totalling an estimated £400 million as the so-called 'war on motorists' continues. Read more ⮕

Section of Glasgow's London Road to close for resurfacing worksA SECTION of a busy road in Glasgow's East End will close next week for carriageway resurfacing works. Read more ⮕