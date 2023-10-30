Motorcyclist dies in Cannock car crash

1 minute agoHe was found by paramedics on Eastern Way, Cannock, near the Churchbridge roundabouts at about 12:40 GMT on Sunday.
Three ambulances and an air ambulance were sent to the scene of the crash and found the man in a critical condition, the ambulance service said.Follow BBC West Midlands on
Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in WinchesterA man in his 30s is declared dead at the scene on Sunday. Read more ⮕
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in NorthamptonThe incident which left a motorcyclist requiring hospital treatment happened on Spencer Bridge Road in Northampton last Friday (October 27) Read more ⮕
Police, fire crews and paramedics rush to scene of one-car crashFirefighters 'made the area safe' Read more ⮕
Otley crash: Police issue appeal as man dies after being taken ill at the scene of Leeds crashPolice are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Leeds in which a man later died. Read more ⮕
Luis Rubiales given three-year football ban by FIFA after Women’s World Cup incidentsFormer Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has been banned by FIFA from all football-related activities for three years. Read more ⮕
Rubiales given three-year ban by FifaFormer Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales is banned from all football-related activities for three years. Read more ⮕