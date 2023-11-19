Motorcyclist crushed by car in horror crash receives payout for rehabilitation

A motorcyclist who nearly lost a leg after being crushed by a car in a horror crash five years ago has finally received a payout to help fund his ongoing rehabilitation. John Castleton, 66, suffered catastrophic injuries to his left leg and foot when the car pulled out in front of him while he was riding through Harborne, Birmingham, in June 2018. He had several fractures along with vascular and soft tissue damage, blood loss and lost 4cm of bone from the limb.

John almost lost his leg entirely but surgeons were able to save it during emergency surgery followed by another six lengthy operations at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. He spent seven weeks in hospital, needed a wheelchair to get around and has been unable to return to work since the accident. John’s leg was also placed in a special metal frame for two years to stretch his leg, re-growing nearly 4cm of lost bone to aid the healing process





🏆 12. MetroUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Missing motorcyclist rescued from ditch almost three days after crashBoyle was last seen on the morning of October 15, when he told his friends he was going to ride his motorcycle to pick up McDonalds.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Lanarkshire motorcyclist rushed to hospital after serious crash with vanA 44-year-old man has been rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after his green Indian Scout motorbike was involved in a collision with a Ford transit

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Elderly motorcyclist serious injured and car driver arrested after crashThe crash happened on Lancaster Road in Knott End on Wednesday evening and a 38-year-old man from Blackpool is in custody

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Motorcyclist dies in Chesterton crashThe victim's motorbike was involved in a crash with a car on London Road, Chesterton.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in WinchesterA man in his 30s is declared dead at the scene on Sunday.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Motorcyclist dies in Cannock car crashThe man is given specialist care but dies at the scene, according to the ambulance service.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »