Motorcyclist crushed by car in horror crash receives payout for rehabilitation

A motorcyclist who nearly lost a leg after being crushed by a car in a horror crash five years ago has finally received a payout to help fund his ongoing rehabilitation. John Castleton, 66, suffered catastrophic injuries to his left leg and foot when the car pulled out in front of him while he was riding through Harborne, Birmingham, in June 2018. He had several fractures along with vascular and soft tissue damage, blood loss and lost 4cm of bone from the limb.
John almost lost his leg entirely but surgeons were able to save it during emergency surgery followed by another six lengthy operations at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. He spent seven weeks in hospital, needed a wheelchair to get around and has been unable to return to work since the accident. John’s leg was also placed in a special metal frame for two years to stretch his leg, re-growing nearly 4cm of lost bone to aid the healing process
