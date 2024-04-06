Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash on rural road

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on a rural road . Police and paramedics were called to the A683 Burrow Road, near Carnforth, to reports of a road traffic collision at around 1.35pm yesterday (April 5). When officers arrived at the scene found that the rider of a Benelli BN 125, travelling in the direction of Kirkby Lonsdale, had been in collision with a Mini Cooper car.
The rider, a man in his 20s, suffered 'serious injuries' and was taken to hospital by air ambulance. He remains in hospital for treatment. The road was closed for some time as part of an investigation into the collision. Lancashire Constabulary are now appealing for witnesses and footage. Sgt Laura Kendall of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the injured man while he undergoes treatment in hospital.
Motorcyclist Crash Rural Road Serious Injuries Hospital Collision Investigation
