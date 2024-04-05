Motherwell's Potential Investment

This is an excerpt from this week's Claret and Amber Alert, a free Motherwell newsletter written by Graeme McGarry that goes out every Thursday at 6pm. To sign up, clickthis week that the club have entered into a non-binding Heads of Terms with a US-based family hasn’t materially changed my viewpoint on potential investment, or really changed the situation as yet.
I, like many others I would guess, are not entirely against the idea of outside investment, but it all depends on what the club would be giving away in order to secure it. My red line would be the ceding of the ‘Well Society’s majority shareholding, but I also have misgivings about giving away any sort of shareholding in the club if that wasn’t in exchange for a commensurate level of investment. As yet, we do not officially know the figures involved, in terms of either the proposed level of investment, or the identity of the investor
Motherwell Investment US-Based Family Shareholding Terms And Conditions
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Motherwell announce agreement with US-based investorMotherwell chiefs have reached an agreement with a US-based family regarding investment in the football club.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »