Motherwell Manager Unfazed by Dundee's Postponement

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell understands Hibernian 's concerns about sporting integrity following Dundee 's latest postponement, but it doesn't affect him. Motherwell needs to beat Hibs to have a chance at a top-six finish in the Premiership , and they also need Dundee to lose both of their games before the split. However, Dundee 's match against Rangers was postponed for the fifth time this season due to wet weather .
Despite this, Kettlewell remains focused on winning their own game and not worrying about the situation with Dundee. He criticizes Dundee's pitch and the uncertainty surrounding alternative dates and venues, but now they must move on and focus on their next agenda
