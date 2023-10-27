Motherwell camera club members enjoy a musical evening presentation

The guest speaker at the latest meeting of Motherwell Photographic Society was Angus Johnston, who is a member of Hub Singer Camera Club.
He entertained members with 'A Musical Evening with Angus Johnston' and showed a variety of images that he had taken from 1956 up to the present day that were accompanied by carefully-selected music. All images on display were taken in Scotland and included landscapes, cityscapes, seascapes, nature, sport and Highland games.
Brian Saberton gave Angus a hearty vote of thanks for an evening that was thoroughly enjoyed by all the members.
The annual theme competition takes place on Thursday, November 2. The theme for the print section is 'Liquid', and for the projected digital image section is 'A Peaceful Scene'.Members are also reminded that next Thursday is the hand-in deadline for entries for the second projected digital image competition of the season.
Motherwell Photographic Society meets on Thursday evenings at 7.30pm in Holytown Community Centre, Stevenston Street, Holytown, ML1 4RG.For more information, please visit www.motherwellphotographicsociety.co.uk or the club's Facebook page. The website also features a gallery where you can view examples of members' work.