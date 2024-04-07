Motherwell Athletics Club shines at North Lanarkshire Inter Club Match

A 24-strong Motherwell Athletics Club squad took a haul of medals from the 2024 North Lanarkshire Inter Club Match in Cumbernauld, which incorporated trials for Team NL in the Youth Development League. The event at Greenfaulds High School saw Motherwell AC compete with track and field athletes from Airdrie Harriers and Cumbernauld AAC. Young Motherwell stars achieved podium places, recorded several personal best times, and may have qualified for Team NL, which is still to be confirmed.

Reece Craig won gold in the under-11 boys’ 75m in 11.5 seconds. Millie Holmes won gold in the under-11 girls’ 600m in a time of 2:17.66 (PB). Holmes also took 75m bronze in 12.16 seconds, which was another personal best. Eoghan Connelly won gold in under-13 boys’ 150m in 21.55, with a personal best. Connelly also achieved a PB in 800m with a time of 2:35.71. Noah MacGregor won gold in under-13 boys’ 75m with a time of 11.25 seconds. MacGregor also won gold in long jump with

Motherwell Athletics Club North Lanarkshire Inter Club Match Medals Track And Field Personal Best Team NL

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Motherwell Athletics Club athletes enjoy success in various racesThe club have taken part in a load of different events in recent weeks

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Powerful images on show at meeting of Motherwell photography clubCameron Scott from Carluke is a member of the Progressive Street Gang of Photographers

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Cracking print wins in Motherwell photography club's annual memorial competitionHugh Shaw was a member for many years and particularly enjoyed printing his work

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

What will new Motherwell CEO Brian Caldwell bring to club?Brian Caldwell enjoys a stellar reputation after his stints as CEO at St Mirren and Shrewsbury, so what is it that has made him so popular with…

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Former Netflix Chief Plans Investment in Scottish Football ClubFormer Netflix chief Erik Barmack is planning to invest in Motherwell, a Scottish football club. Barmack will visit Fir Park next week to discuss his plan for the club. Motherwell released a video in January, appealing for Hollywood-style investment, and Barmack responded to the call. The club is currently fan-owned, with supporters holding a majority stake since 2016. The final approval for any potential deal will be given by the club's members.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Lanark Amateur Swimming Club stars make waves at North Ayrshire meetThe club took home a host of medals from their trip to Irvine

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »