Motherwell Athletics Club shines at North Lanarkshire Inter Club Match

A 24-strong Motherwell Athletics Club squad took a haul of medals from the 2024 North Lanarkshire Inter Club Match in Cumbernauld, which incorporated trials for Team NL in the Youth Development League. The event at Greenfaulds High School saw Motherwell AC compete with track and field athletes from Airdrie Harriers and Cumbernauld AAC. Young Motherwell stars achieved podium places, recorded several personal best times, and may have qualified for Team NL, which is still to be confirmed.
Reece Craig won gold in the under-11 boys’ 75m in 11.5 seconds. Millie Holmes won gold in the under-11 girls’ 600m in a time of 2:17.66 (PB). Holmes also took 75m bronze in 12.16 seconds, which was another personal best. Eoghan Connelly won gold in under-13 boys’ 150m in 21.55, with a personal best. Connelly also achieved a PB in 800m with a time of 2:35.71. Noah MacGregor won gold in under-13 boys’ 75m with a time of 11.25 seconds. MacGregor also won gold in long jump with
