Mothers' pension pots suffer after having children, study finds

Mothers are more likely to have less saved in their pension pot by the end of their career than those who are childless, new research shows. A woman’s pension is also likely to be worse off by £783 per year after having a child, as well as every child after, according to the study. The research was carried out by financial services firm Raisin, using salary data provided by the Office for National Statistics, reveals.

It found that, post-children, a woman’s average working hours reduce significantly to 27 hours a week. This means they could lose average earnings of £9,795.49 following their maternity leave. It is not just mothers who are disadvantaged when it comes to their pension pots

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Get this 55-inch LG B3 OLED for as low as £783 with a discount code from LGReece Bithrey is a twenty-one-year-old freelance journalist who reviews and writes about shiny things for a living. Lots of shiny things.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Mothers' Pension Pots Are Likely to Be Worse Off, Study ShowsMothers are more likely to have less saved in their pension pot by the end of their career than those who are childless, new research shows. A woman’s pension is also likely to be worse off by £783 per year after having a child, as well as every child after, according to the study.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Pregnant women and new mothers may get reduced sentences under new court rulesThe change will come into force on 1 April in England and Wales. Campaigners said the move was long overdue.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

COVID-19 took a mental health toll on mothers, young women and adolescent girls, researchers findTwo recent studies show that the non-pharmaceutical public health measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic were associated with increased mental health visits for mothers with young children, young women and adolescent girls.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Three shoplifting mothers stole more than £1,300 worth of footwear and cosmetics at two retail parks...Karen Beckett, 44, Paige Griffin, 28, and Ann-Marie Beckett, 35, went on a 140-mile round trip to steal the goods in Cheshire's 'Golden Triangle' on November 9 last year ahead of Christmas.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Three shoplifting mothers stole more than £1,300 worth of footwear and cosmetics at two retail parks...Karen Beckett, 44, Paige Griffin, 28, and Ann-Marie Beckett, 35, went on a 140-mile round trip to steal the goods in Cheshire's 'Golden Triangle' on November 9 last year ahead of Christmas.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »