Mother with postpartum psychosis calls for dedicated mental health unit

A mother who asked her husband if they should suffocate their baby when suffering from postpartum psychosis says there is a "tremendous need" to open a dedicated mother and baby mental health unit (MBU) in Northern Ireland. Tara was admitted to a general mental health ward in hospital. The Department of Health (DoH) said the MBU would be based at Belfast City Hospital. This move only confirms the location, other details including how the project will be funded and staffed are unclear.

It will provide a dedicated in-patient service for women with serious post-partum mental health issues and admit mothers with their babies so that they can be with them while receiving treatment. Tara, who has two children, said she always planned for a family but had no idea the impact psychosis would have on her physical and mental health. "From feelings of elation, voices in my head told me my baby was too beautiful for this world and should be in heaven," she said

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BBCNEWSNI »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBCNEWSNI: Mother calls for dedicated mother and baby mental health unit in Northern IrelandA mother suffering from postpartum psychosis advocates for the opening of a dedicated mother and baby mental health unit in Northern Ireland . The unit will provide in-patient services for women with serious post-partum mental health issues and allow mothers to be with their babies during treatment.

Source: BBCNewsNI | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Chickenpox vaccine could be introduced for young children in Northern IrelandScientists recommend introducing the chickenpox vaccine on the NHS for young children in Northern Ireland and across the rest of the UK. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) suggests giving two doses of the vaccine to children aged 12 months and 18 months. A temporary catch-up program is also recommended for older children.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Thousands of Education Workers to Strike in Northern IrelandEducation support workers in Northern Ireland are going on strike over a pay dispute. They are demanding a reform of their pay structure, which they believe is long overdue.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Grant NI- transforming home heating across Northern Ireland and beyond'Grant enables homeowners to achieve optimum efficiencies, save money and reduce their carbon footprints'

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: How you can embrace change and rediscover Northern Ireland this autumnFollow the science to stretch those shorter days and boost your mood

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Speeding enforcement vans allegedly breaching guidelines in Northern IrelandPhotos have emerged showing mobile speeding enforcement vans parked behind trees and bus stops, potentially breaching guidelines set by the Northern Ireland Road Safety Partnership. The vans are meant to be clearly visible and not hidden behind any obstructions.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »