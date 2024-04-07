Mother with brain cancer pleads for kidnapped daughter's return

But six months into Israel ’s war against Hamas , time is running out for Liora Argamani, who hopes to stay alive long enough to see her kidnapped daughter come home. “I want to see her one more time. Talk to her one more time,” said Ms Argamani, 61, who has stage four brain cancer . “I don’t have a lot of time left in this world.” Noa Argamani was abducted from a music festival October 7 when Hamas stormed into southern Israel , killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage.

The video of her abduction was among the first to surface, images of her horrified face widely shared — Noa detained between two men on a motorcycle, one arm outstretched and the other held down as she screams “Don’t kill me!”Credit: AP But in mid-January, Hamas released a video of her in captivity. She appears gaunt and under duress, speaking about other hostages killed in airstrikes and frantically calling on Israel to bring her and others hom

