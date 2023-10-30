Mother to Release Doves in Honour of Missing Daughter

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Karen Downes, 58, will free 20 white doves in honour of her missing daughter. READ MORE:The case of missing schoolgirl Charlene Downes continues to be a mystery since the moment she vanished from near her home almost 20 years to the day. Her mother Karen Downes will now commemorate the day by releasing 20 white doves in honour of her darling girl, who was only 14 when she went missing near the seaside town in Blackpool. November 1 will mark 20 years since Charlene disappeared, but despite two trials and a lengthy investigation, including controversial claims that Charlene’s remains were chopped into kebab meat, her final whereabouts remain a puzzle. Karen, 58, says she has accepted her daughter is dead but hopes a new investigation might bring the answers she needs. For the mother-of-four, the memory of her dearest Charlene is as haunting as it is present: 'Not a day goes by that I don’t think of my Charlene' said Karen. 'I never sleep. I can’t carry on with life. I am still stuck in that da

Charlene Downes: A week of special content is planned to mark the 20 year anniversary of teen's disappearanceBlackpool Gazette will be running a week of special content to commemorate the 20 year anniversary since the disappearance of Charlene Downes. Read more ⮕

Princess Charlene Proudly Celebrates South Africa's Rugby World Cup WinPrincess Charlene of Monaco shows her support for the Springboks as they triumph over New Zealand in a thrilling match. She and Prince Albert attend the Rugby World Cup Final, with Charlene looking stylish in a herringbone coat and black ensemble. The couple embraces and cheers in celebration, defying royal etiquette. Charlene recently spoke about her personal life in a rare interview. Read more ⮕

Mother of Convicted Murderer Leads Largest Prison Smuggling RingA convicted murderer's mother, along with 15 other co-conspirators, smuggled drugs, knives, and mobile phones into a UK prison. The elaborate scheme aimed to flood the prison with contraband and launder the profits. Shockingly, the knives were intended to be used against prison staff. The smuggling ring was uncovered when a mental health nursing assistant was arrested with a bag full of drugs and other illegal items. Read more ⮕

Mother Pays Tribute to 'Amazing' Daughter Who Passed AwayA grieving mother remembers her 19-year-old daughter who died suddenly, describing her as a beautiful soul and dedicated student. The family is devastated by the loss and cherishes the close bond they shared. Read more ⮕

Daughter reveals her mother's tragic battle with brain tumourA Scottish woman's daughter shares her heartbreaking experience of her mother's decline and eventual death from a brain tumour. Despite initial protests, doctors discovered a 5cm tumour in her brain, but due to her chronic illness, surgery was deemed too risky. The woman's health rapidly deteriorated before she passed away in October. Read more ⮕