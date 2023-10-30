Mother to Release Doves in Honour of Missing Daughter

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Karen Downes, 58, will free 20 white doves in honour of her missing daughter. READ MORE:The case of missing schoolgirl Charlene Downes continues to be a mystery since the moment she vanished from near her home almost 20 years to the day. Her mother Karen Downes will now commemorate the day by releasing 20 white doves in honour of her darling girl, who was only 14 when she went missing near the seaside town in Blackpool. November 1 will mark 20 years since Charlene disappeared, but despite two trials and a lengthy investigation, including controversial claims that Charlene’s remains were chopped into kebab meat, her final whereabouts remain a puzzle. Karen, 58, says she has accepted her daughter is dead but hopes a new investigation might bring the answers she needs. For the mother-of-four, the memory of her dearest Charlene is as haunting as it is present: 'Not a day goes by that I don’t think of my Charlene' said Karen. 'I never sleep. I can’t carry on with life. I am still stuck in that da

Mother in Scotland Struggles to Receive Vital Benefits for Her BabyCharlene Young, a resident of Scotstoun, is facing financial difficulties during the cost-of-living crisis and had to wait over seven weeks for her benefits to come through. Without the Scottish Child Payment and Best Start Grant, she cannot afford basic necessities for her four-month-old baby. Despite being told there were no issues, she received a letter stating that her payments would not be sent as they could not prove she was the main caregiver. After seeking help from the Glasgow Times, the situation has finally been resolved. Read more ⮕

Expectant Mother's Nightmare: Living in a Building SiteRuth Bradford, 41, fears her newborn might arrive before they have a kitchen, running water, electricity or flooring. The renovation of their home has taken over a year, causing immense stress and hardship. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift Sends Gift Baskets to Friends to Celebrate 1989 (Taylor's Version) Album ReleaseTaylor Swift shared her excitement for the release of the 1989 (Taylor's Version) album by sending out commemorative gift baskets to her friends. One lucky recipient was the pop star's new BFF, Brittany Mahomes, who took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a post about the special delivery. Read more ⮕

Daughter reveals her mother's tragic battle with brain tumourA Scottish woman's daughter shares her heartbreaking experience of her mother's decline and eventual death from a brain tumour. Despite initial protests, doctors discovered a 5cm tumour in her brain, but due to her chronic illness, surgery was deemed too risky. The woman's health rapidly deteriorated before she passed away in October. Read more ⮕

Mother fears for daughter trapped in GazaLalah Ali-Faten, a mother from Prestwich, anxiously waits for updates from her daughter, Zaynab Wandawi, who is trapped in Gaza amidst the ongoing conflict. Zaynab and her husband traveled to Gaza for a family wedding but are now caught in a warzone. They describe the constant fear and bombings they experience daily. Read more ⮕

Capcom to Release Major Title on Console in 2024Capcom's recent investor's report reveals that a major title will be released on console in the second half of the financial year, sparking speculation among fans. The report also mentions the company's growing PC game market but denies any influence from Valve's Steam Deck. European police have arrested the ransomware group responsible for the 2020 Capcom hack. Read more ⮕