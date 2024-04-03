Mother snubbed by Rishi Sunak as she tried to explain childcare headache

A mother snubbed by Rishi Sunak as she tried to explain the childcare headache faced by millions of working parents told MailOnline today: 'He couldn't answer my questions.' The PM's treatment of Caroline Turner, 40, provoked a furious backlash as he appeared to interrupt her as she spoke, talked over her and turned away while the mother-of-two was making her point.

Caroline got an unexpected chance to speak directly to Mr Sunak when he visited Aldersyde Day Nursery in Hartlepool, County Durham, which her youngsters Seamus, three, and Mamie, 20 months, attend. But as she attempted to explain her concerns, saying: 'It doesn't feel as though the system has got the foundations right...' he cut across her by asking whether her children attended nursery and their age

Fury at Rishi Sunak's 'watered down' China spying crackdownThe UK publicly identified Beijing as being behind hacks of the elections watchdog and and slew of politicians yesterday.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

