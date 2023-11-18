Mother's plea to daughter before she was murdered

The mother of teacher Ashling Muphy has told how she begged her daughter not to run by the canal the day she was murdered there. In a victim impact statement read out in an Irish court on Friday by a detective garda, Ashling's mother Kathleen said her “heart was ripped” from her body the moment she learned her daughter had been killed. As her killer Josef Puska was sentenced to life today at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin, she said: “There is such a void in our home.

" She said that the actions of Puska “must have consequences” and said “he should never see the light of day again”. She said that before her daughter left the house, she had begged her not to go along the canal, to which Ashling replied “Ah mum, I’m 23 years old” before giving her mother a hug. She gave her “a big hug and said ‘I love you, you’re the best mum in the world’ and walked out the door”, the court hear





