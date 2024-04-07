Mother's Love Knows No Boundaries

‘Totally different colouring, isn’t he?’ commented a woman behind me in the pharmacy queue. I was there with my daughter, Maia, who was seven, and my 10-month-old son, Leo. A cheerful 50-something, the woman peered into Leo’s pushchair as she spoke. A lump formed in my throat. I felt like shouting back at her that I’d birthed him and he was most definitely mine, regardless of his colouring. I looked down at Leo, at his big eyes and perfect complexion.

I know he doesn’t really look like me but I also know that his appearance does not have any impact on our relationship. He’s my son, and I couldn’t love him more. I am half-Filipino, half-English. I have such dark brown hair, it looks black from a distance. I have dark brown eyes and a warm, olive skin tone. Maia’s dad is Polish. When she was a baby, friends would talk about how much she looked like her dad and her beautiful hazel eyes, inherited from hi

Mother Biracial Child Appearance Love Relationship

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Island's Jessie Wynter says she 'knows' who spiked her drinkLove Island star Jessie Wynter has spoken out about the 'horrific' drink spiking ordeal she suffered, revealing that she 'knows' who the culprits are after the 'near fatal' incident

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

The classic Nottingham nightclubs you went to in the 80s and 90sThere are some classic clubs that - love them or hate them - everybody knows.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Mother of Murdered Schoolgirl Meets Mother of Teen Killer in Emotional MeetingEsther Ghey, the mother of murdered schoolgirl Brianna Ghey, reveals her emotional meeting with the mother of Scarlett Jenkinson, one of the teenage killers. They discuss the challenges of parenting and share a connection over the trauma they have both experienced.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

London suburb 'only a mother would love' named ‘most depressing’ areaDo you agree?

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Mother's Day: Belfast Vault artists put mums in the frameArt on the theme 'mother' is on show in Belfast for Mother's Day

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Love Island star joins Made in Chelsea as she looks for love after split from exLove Island star Tina Stinnes has reportedly split from her boyfriend of three years and has signed up to the new series of E4's Made In Chelsea in a bid to find love

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »