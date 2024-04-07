Mother's Love Knows No Boundaries

‘Totally different colouring, isn’t he?’ commented a woman behind me in the pharmacy queue. I was there with my daughter, Maia, who was seven, and my 10-month-old son, Leo. A cheerful 50-something, the woman peered into Leo’s pushchair as she spoke. A lump formed in my throat. I felt like shouting back at her that I’d birthed him and he was most definitely mine, regardless of his colouring. I looked down at Leo, at his big eyes and perfect complexion.
I know he doesn’t really look like me but I also know that his appearance does not have any impact on our relationship. He’s my son, and I couldn’t love him more. I am half-Filipino, half-English. I have such dark brown hair, it looks black from a distance. I have dark brown eyes and a warm, olive skin tone. Maia’s dad is Polish. When she was a baby, friends would talk about how much she looked like her dad and her beautiful hazel eyes, inherited from hi
