Mother's Fight for Justice: A Promise Unfulfilled

“I promised my mum that we will do it, but we didn’t”. Katie Brett and her mother have spent the last few years fighting to make the justice system fairer for grieving families of murder victims. On March 13, 2024, Katie said a final goodbye to her mum, Jayne Marsden. “She died thinking that nobody cared enough to sign her petition...but I’ll keep fighting for those signatures until I’m dead,” she added. Watch the full six minute interview on Shots! TV now.

” The family believe the killer and rapist should have received a whole life order, and that the sentence, meaning he could be 57 when he gets out of prison, was ‘unduly lenient’. But they were only given 28 days to appeal, under a law which Katie says she will keep fighting for ‘until dead’. “Every day mum would wake up and the first thing she’d check is the petition”.

