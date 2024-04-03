Mother's Concern Leads to Rare Condition Diagnosis for Daughter

A mum said she knew something was wrong when her daughter stopped responding to noises like the doorbell. Joanne Ducker said she first thought there was a problem when Lexi, aged two, wasn't really saying anything and wouldn't respond to noises such as when the doorbell would ring. The mum-of-four took her daughter for some tests, but it took two years for the youngster to be diagnosed with a very rare condition.

Lexi, from Warrington, was diagnosed with Barakat syndrome - a condition known to affect just 200 people in the world - Cheshire Live reports. In addition to causing hearing loss in 96 per cent of people who have the syndrome, it can also lead to kidney problems and low levels of calcium, a mineral needed for strong bones. There is no family history of the condition

