Mother runs over elderly neighbour on school run and shouts 'I've killed my friend'

A mother ran over her elderly neighbour on the way back from the school run and shouted 'oh my God, I've killed my friend!' a court heard. Janet Emmett, 71, was crossing the road outside her home on a pair of crutches when she slipped and fell and was crushed under Elizabeth Avorga's Chevrolet as she returned from dropping her children at school and nursery, jurors were told.

Neighbours heard screams and saw the 42-year-old's car stopped on a grass verge with Mrs Emmett's legs and crutches protruding underneath it following the crash on June 14, 2022. The incident happened on Kingsdown Avenue, Croydon, where they both lived. The Old Bailey heard one neighbour told police Avorga was hysterical and screaming: 'I tried to stop, but she slid and fell. I killed Janet.

