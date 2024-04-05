Mother reveals son's horrific accident due to dangerous TikTok challenge

A MUM-of-two has revealed how her son became a human fireball after a dangerous 'TikTok challenge' went wrong. She’d also like for every video to be reviewed by social media owners before being allowed to be posted. The IT worker says: “I've always tried so hard to protect my kids from any danger, and I still wonder what I could have done to avoid Corey getting hurt that night.

GP surgery blasted after telling patients to bring OWN batteries for tests In August 2023, just 10 days after his 12th birthday, Tiffany woke up to a blood-curdling scream at 5am. “He was on fire. His polyester T-shirt had completely melted onto his skin.” Tiffany says: “I had no idea what had happened until police and paramedics arrived. “They told me Corey had held a bottle of rubbing alcohol in one hand and lit it with the other, not realising how quickly rubbing alcohol burns off. Paramedics rushed Corey to Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center in Arizona. He was also put on a ventilator to help him breath

Mother Son Fireball Tiktok Challenge Social Media Review Accident

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kate Middleton reveals SHE edited Mother's Day portrait - as she apologises 'for any confusion the...The Palace had come under mounting pressure to reveal the truth behind the photo after the world's top agencies withdrew the picture over claims it had been digitally manipulated.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Mother of Murdered Schoolgirl Meets Mother of Teen Killer in Emotional MeetingEsther Ghey, the mother of murdered schoolgirl Brianna Ghey, reveals her emotional meeting with the mother of Scarlett Jenkinson, one of the teenage killers. They discuss the challenges of parenting and share a connection over the trauma they have both experienced.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

William's fears for Kate as she's 'hounded' like his mother DianaPrince William is working hard to protect his wife Kate Middleton as she recovers from abdominal surgery, according to a royal expert

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Kate Middleton shares new Mother's Day photo with children as she gives thanksKate Middleton shared a sweet photograph with her children on Mother's Day.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Kate Middleton breaks silence on Mother's Day as she thanks fans for supportThe Princess of Wales has shared a new snap of herself and her and Prince William's three children to the Wales' official Instagram account as she thanked fans for their well-wishes

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Runaway aristocrat Constance Marten tells court she 'gave her baby the best any mother could'A mother accused of killing her own baby has told a court she 'gave her baby the best any mother could' and did 'nothing but show her love'.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »