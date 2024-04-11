Mother pleads for more support before transgender teenager's death

The mother of a transgender teenager pleaded with social workers for more support before his death, an inquest has heard. During the third day of the inquest into his death, Charlie's social worker Nicky Herbert admitted a more experienced professional should have been in charge. Charlie was born female and was severely bullied at school when he transitioned as a 12-year-old. He also claimed he had been sexually abused by his peers.

Charlie's mother, Samantha Millers, said she asked for support for her son and expected him to be looked after. The inquest was told that Charlie's self-harming got worse after his admission to the secure ward Junction 17 at Prestwich Hospital

