Mother-of-Two Wins £35,000 Worth of Prizes from Competitions

Rebecca MacBain, 37, from Preston in Lancashire, has been entering competitions since 2017. She has won over £35,000 worth of prizes, including cash, gift cards , holidays, and a tailored suit . After her first win, she decided to quit her job and focus on entering competitions full-time.

Her competition wins have allowed her family to enjoy experiences they couldn't afford before, including trips to Poland and Milan.

