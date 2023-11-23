Mother-of-three urges women in their 30s to reconsider having children

Samantha Armitage, 34, of Leeds, admits she misses her pre-pregnancy figure and going on holidays with her eldest son, 12, having 'given up much of her life' to care for her young twins, who were born last year. She gave birth nine weeks early - to Elijah, 2lbs 7oz and Zendaya, 3lb 1oz at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport on February 28, 2022 - and suffered severe morning sickness which left her vomiting 20 to 30 times per day.

The premature twins were in hospital for three months before they were able to head home to Leeds with Samantha, her partner, Ryan, 32, a specialist painter, and her son from a previous relationship, Kaleb, 12. Samantha - who is now diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome - says pregnancy 'almost killed her' and left her socially anxious and afraid to go out





