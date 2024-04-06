Mother of three autistic children shares her story

When Michelle Clarke found out that her eldest son was autistic, she wasn’t completely shocked. Since then the North Belfast mum has acquired the knowledge to deal with it as she now has three children with autism. It all started with her eldest Conor, now 11, who received his diagnosis at the age of two and a half.

"Conor was quite young at the time of his diagnosis but he was displaying some of the classic signs," said Michelle, 39, who has shared her story to mark World Autism Acceptance Week

Autism Children Diagnosis Mother Support

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

