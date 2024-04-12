Mother of Student Who Died After Taking Laughing Gas Calls for Ban

Ellen Mercer’s mother, Sharon Cook, is calling for the ban of the drug that her daughter was taking before her death. Ellen, a 24-year-old student from Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire, was hospitalized on February 9 last year after losing feeling in her legs. She experienced a sudden and unexpected cardiorespiratory collapse and passed away in the hospital. It was revealed that she had inhaled a large amount of nitrous oxide.

Sharon Cook is now urging the government to take action against this party drug. She still checks her daughter's messages every day, hoping for a message from Ellen. Sharon was unaware of the dangers of the drug and believes that if Ellen had known, she would not have taken it. She recently learned that there have been 56 deaths related to the drug in recent years, which were not well publicized. Sharon believes that the drug should be classified as a Class A drug, alongside heroin and cocaine

