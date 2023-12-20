Mother of murdered transgender teenager loses sympathy for killers

The mother of Brianna Ghey said she has 'lost any sympathy' she had for her daughter's killers after they were today found guilty of the murder of the transgender teenager. Speaking after a boy and a girl were found guilty on Wednesday of murdering her 16-year-old daughter, mother Esther Ghey said she had 'seen the true nature' of the killers who do not 'display an ounce of remorse for what they have done to Brianna'.

Prior to the trial of the two 15-year-olds, Esther said she 'had moments' where she felt sorry for the defendants 'because they have ruined their own lives as well as ours'. But the grieving mother said she was now 'glad they will spend many years in prison away from society'. Paying tribute to her daughter, Esther said: 'Brianna was larger than life. She was funny, witty, and fearless. We miss Brianna so much and our house feels empty without her laughter.' To now know how scared my usually fearless child must have been when she was alone in the park with someone that she called her friend will haunt me forever





