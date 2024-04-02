Mother of Motorcyclist Killed by Banned Driver Calls for Tougher Penalties

The mother of a young motorcyclist killed by a banned driver is calling for tougher penalties for other offenders. Twenty-year-old Amy Cooper was returning from her boyfriend's home when she was hit by a car driven by Shane Kelk on the B1168 near Holbeach, Lincolnshire, in November 2022. He had been trying to overtake another car and was on the wrong side of the road in dark and foggy conditions when he collided with her head-on.

A witness later told Lincoln Crown Court Kelk, 28, said "I'm sorry" to Amy as she lay dying before calling a friend to collect him and fleeing the scene.Banned driver Shane Kelk was jailed for eight years and three monthsAmy's mother Mandy said she still sees drivers acting recklessly and believes harsher penalties are neede

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mother of Murdered Schoolgirl Meets Mother of Teen Killer in Emotional MeetingEsther Ghey, the mother of murdered schoolgirl Brianna Ghey, reveals her emotional meeting with the mother of Scarlett Jenkinson, one of the teenage killers. They discuss the challenges of parenting and share a connection over the trauma they have both experienced.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Mother's Day: Belfast Vault artists put mums in the frameArt on the theme 'mother' is on show in Belfast for Mother's Day

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Air ambulance scrambled as motorcyclist is hurt following crashA man in his 50s was hurt

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Illegal Motorcyclist Arrested After Dangerous DrivingPolice bodycam footage shows the arrest of an illegal motorcyclist who posed a threat to others with his dangerous driving. Adrian Johnson, with previous convictions for theft and burglary, was apprehended after riding without a number plate, going the wrong way around a roundabout, and causing damage to a police car. He pleaded guilty to multiple charges and was sentenced to 29 months in jail.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Kawasaki motorcyclist in serious condition at Royal Preston Hospital after crash with Peugeot in FulwoodA man in his 30s was seriously injured in a crash in Preston last night.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Motorcyclist in 30s in serious condition after Fulwood crashRoyal Preston Hospital A young motorcyclist is in hospital in a serious condition after a crash in Preston. Police were called at 6.22pm yesterday (Mar

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »