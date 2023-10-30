Mother of Missing X-Factor and Rugby Star Watches Old Video of Him Performing

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Levi Davis' mother, Julie, became emotional as she watched an old video of him performing, a year after he went missing. Julie expressed her dismay at how long it took for a search to be carried out and criticized the Spanish police for keeping her in the dark. She hopes that Levi will turn up soon and is desperate for answers.

Mother to Release Doves in Honour of Missing DaughterKaren Downes, 58, will free 20 white doves in honour of her missing daughter. The case of missing schoolgirl Charlene Downes continues to be a mystery since the moment she vanished from near her home almost 20 years to the day. Her mother Karen Downes will now commemorate the day by releasing 20 white doves in honour of her darling girl, who was only 14 when she went missing near the seaside town in Blackpool. November 1 will mark 20 years since Charlene disappeared, but despite two trials and a lengthy investigation, including controversial claims that Charlene’s remains were chopped into kebab meat, her final whereabouts remain a puzzle. Karen, 58, says she has accepted her daughter is dead but hopes a new investigation might bring the answers she needs. For the mother-of-four, the memory of her dearest Charlene is as haunting as it is present: 'Not a day goes by that I don’t think of my Charlene' said Karen. 'I never sleep. I can’t carry on with life. I am still stuck in that day Read more ⮕

Colombian Soccer Player's Mother Rescued, Father Still MissingCilenis Marulanda, the mother of Colombian soccer player Luis Diaz, has been rescued by police in Barrancas. However, his father remains missing after being kidnapped while driving home. The Colombian Football Federation has expressed solidarity with Diaz and his family, urging authorities to act quickly to resolve the situation. Read more ⮕

Check out Chris Froome’s 2024 Factor O2 VAMCheck out Chris Froome’s 2024 Factor O2 VAM Read more ⮕

Diamondbacks-Rangers World Series Game 3 preview: Matchups, odds, x-factor, analysisMax Scherzer for the Rangers vs. Brandon Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks ... just like we all predicted on Opening Day. Read more ⮕