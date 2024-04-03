Mother of knife crime victim makes plea as Knife Angel sculpture arrives in Taunton

The mother of Barnaby Webber made an impassioned plea over knife crime as the remarkable Knife Angel sculpture arrived in Taunton town centre. Barnaby was 19 years old when he was stabbed in Nottingham in the early hours of June 13, 2023 as he walked home with his friend Grace O'Malley-Kumar. School caretaker Ian Coates, 65, was also killed in the attacks by Valdo Calocane, who was sentenced to an indefinite period in a psychiatric hospital in January.

Barnaby's mother, Emma Webber, addressed a crowd of more than 100 people outside the Market House in Taunton on Wednesday afternoon (April 3) to mark the arrival of the touring Knife Angel sculpture, which will remain on show until April 30. The statue, which aims to raise awareness of the negative effects of violence and aggression, stands at 27 ft tall, weighs 3.5 tonnes and is made out of 100,000 knives and blades retrieved from amnesty bins from across all 43 UK police force

