Mother of girl in Glasgow hospital death hopes for justice

The mother of a girl whose death is part of a corporate homicide investigation at a Glasgow hospital says she believes she will get justice. Scotland's biggest health board was named as a suspect at the weekend. Milly's mother Kimberly Darroch said she had felt a range of emotions, including 'a profound sadness, because at the heart of all this Milly died'.

Police Scotland launched a criminal investigation in 2021 into a number of deaths at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) campus, including Milly, two other children and 73-year-old Gail Armstrong. A separate public inquiry into the building of several Scottish hospitals is being held. A review earlier found that an infection which contributed to Milly's death was probably caused by the QEUH environment. Speaking at a press conference arranged by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar after the corporate homicide investigation was announced, Ms Darroch said: 'We should be watching grow up, enjoying life with her, but unfortunately we're here today.

