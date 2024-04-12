Mother of DPD Driver Speaks at Court

The mother of the DPD worker killed in Shrewsbury on August 21 last year has spoken of the 'unforgettable personality' of her murdered son. In an impact statement read to Stafford Crown Court ahead of the sentencing of the five men convicted of his killing, she said Aurman Singh was a “beacon of love, kindness and selflessness”. Kuljit Kaur said: “I find myself struggling to put into words the depth of pain and devastation that has consumed me since the loss of my beloved son.
“The news of his demise shattered my world, leaving me in a state of disbelief and denial. I clung to hope, praying that it was all a terrible mistake until the moment I laid eyes on his lifeless form. In that agonizing instant, I felt that my very soul had been torn from my body replaced only by an unending ache of sorrow.” “The pain of knowing that his bright future was stolen by the hands of strangers is a reality I cannot face and a burden I cannot bear alone,” she said. “No mother should ever endure the anguish of attending her own child's funeral. I have lost my self-confidence, self-esteem, and my mental health has deteriorated. I am sadly no longer the person I used to be.” She continued: “My son was more than just a victim; he was a beacon of love, kindness, and selflessness
