Mother of DPD Driver Speaks at Court

The mother of the DPD worker killed in Shrewsbury on August 21 last year has spoken of the 'unforgettable personality' of her murdered son. In an impact statement read to Stafford Crown Court ahead of the sentencing of the five men convicted of his killing, she said Aurman Singh was a “beacon of love, kindness and selflessness”. Kuljit Kaur said: “I find myself struggling to put into words the depth of pain and devastation that has consumed me since the loss of my beloved son.

“The news of his demise shattered my world, leaving me in a state of disbelief and denial. I clung to hope, praying that it was all a terrible mistake until the moment I laid eyes on his lifeless form. In that agonizing instant, I felt that my very soul had been torn from my body replaced only by an unending ache of sorrow.” “The pain of knowing that his bright future was stolen by the hands of strangers is a reality I cannot face and a burden I cannot bear alone,” she said. “No mother should ever endure the anguish of attending her own child's funeral. I have lost my self-confidence, self-esteem, and my mental health has deteriorated. I am sadly no longer the person I used to be.” She continued: “My son was more than just a victim; he was a beacon of love, kindness, and selflessness

Mother DPD Driver Funeral Court Impact Statement Sentencing Murder Love Kindness Selflessness

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Revealed: Faces of five men found guilty of killing DPD delivery driverThese are the faces of five men who killed a DPD delivery driver on the streets of Shrewsbury.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

DPD driver murder: Five guilty of Shrewsbury ambush killingAurman Singh suffered repeated axe attacks to the head after five men tracked him on his rounds.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Mother of Motorcyclist Killed by Banned Driver Calls for Tougher PenaltiesThe mother of a young motorcyclist killed by a banned driver is calling for tougher penalties for other offenders. Twenty-year-old Amy Cooper was hit by a car driven by Shane Kelk on the B1168 near Holbeach, Lincolnshire. Kelk was on the wrong side of the road in dark and foggy conditions when he collided with her head-on. Amy's mother believes harsher penalties are needed to prevent reckless driving.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Lando Norris: McLaren driver explains how Oscar Piastri is making him a better F1 driverLando Norris believes Oscar Piastri is making him a better Formula 1 driver after McLaren scored their first podium of the 2024 season in Melbourne.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Belfast man sent video to teenage sextortion victim’s mother, court toldJonathan Playfair's Appeal Court bid to have sentence cut fails as judge lambasts his “callous and calculating” behaviour

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Russian court rejects legal claim against prison by Alexei Navalny’s motherMr Navalny, the most persistent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, was serving a 19-year sentence when he died.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »