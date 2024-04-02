Mother keeps memory of son alive on 10th anniversary of his death

A Lisburn mum who lost her son aged just six in a crash says in 2014 says she will do everything she can to keep his memory alive on the 10th anniversary of his death. Diarmuid Frazer died in the crash in Lisburn 10 years ago, while his twin brother Cormac was also injured in the collision. Diarmuid would have been 16 this year, and his mum Tina runs a number of fundraisers on his anniversary every year for his local school and football team.

Tina says her memories of her son are as a lovable child who was full of mischief, who is missed desperately by his siblings. “I just think of how loving he was and how caring he was,” Tina said. “He was full of mischief and loved to be outside playing with his brothers in the muck and the dirt. “He just loved the outside and loved playing, that was hi

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

£50,000 reward offered to find killer who punched Robert Hart at Parklife in 201426-year-old Robert Hart died after being punched at Parklife in Heaton Park in Manchester on Saturday 7 June 2014.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Northampton heading for repeat of 2014 title win?Northampton won their only Premiership title in 2014 and, as the league season resumes, there is belief this could again be their year.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Outlander's Sam Heughan shares huge season 8 update as he reveals 'mixed emotions' over show endingThe Scottish actor has played Jamie Fraser since 2014

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Mum of Scots man who died in police custody 'angry' as inquiry faces more delaysWarren Fenty died from a drugs overdose at Kittybrewster Police Station in 2014.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Jenny McCarthy reveals husband Donnie Walhberg's adorable weekly gestureDonnie and Jenny wed in 2014

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst just recycled wedding mini dress - wait 'til you see her red hot heelsThe BBC Breakfast star wore red heels for her New York wedding in 2014

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »