Mother keeps memory of son alive on 10th anniversary of his death

A Lisburn mum who lost her son aged just six in a crash says in 2014 says she will do everything she can to keep his memory alive on the 10th anniversary of his death. Diarmuid Frazer died in the crash in Lisburn 10 years ago, while his twin brother Cormac was also injured in the collision. Diarmuid would have been 16 this year, and his mum Tina runs a number of fundraisers on his anniversary every year for his local school and football team.
Tina says her memories of her son are as a lovable child who was full of mischief, who is missed desperately by his siblings. “I just think of how loving he was and how caring he was,” Tina said. “He was full of mischief and loved to be outside playing with his brothers in the muck and the dirt. “He just loved the outside and loved playing, that was hi
