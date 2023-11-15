Mother issues warning after son killed in drink-drive crash

A mother has issued a chilling warning to other young men after her 19-year-old son was killed in a horror drink-drive crash which saw him travelling at 'insane' 100mph speeds. Sammy Phillips, a tree surgeon, from Henley, was in the passenger seat when his friend Lewis Moghul, 22, crashed his BMW into a tree on the night of February 3. Following the crash, in which the two men were instantly killed by the impact, Mr Moghul was found to be more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

And speaking at the inquest into the death of her son, Justine Morris warned other youngsters to 'think of your mum' before drink-driving and revealed her son's devastating last words. She told the hearing that prior to the accident her son had asked her to save him some dinner, promising 'I'll be home by 10.' She said: 'Unexpectedly he ran into friends he hadn't seen for a while. A photo taken at 9.52pm that evening and posted on social media shows three mates, smiling and sharing a drin

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBCNEWSNI: Mother calls for dedicated mother and baby mental health unit in Northern IrelandA mother suffering from postpartum psychosis advocates for the opening of a dedicated mother and baby mental health unit in Northern Ireland. The unit will provide in-patient services for women with serious post-partum mental health issues and allow mothers to be with their babies during treatment.

Source: BBCNewsNI | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Tim Minchin pays tribute after announcing his mother's death on stage in SydneyHundreds of fans have responded to Tim Minchin's posts on social media after he announced the death of his mother, Ros, on stage towards the end of a show in Sydney at the weekend.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Gracie Spinks: Mother says family's heart 'has been ripped out' by daughter's killingThe 23-year-old woman is believed to have been stabbed to death in June 2021 by 35-year-old Michael Sellers, whom she had reported to the police due to stalking concerns.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Former Minister Criticizes Tim Minchin for Opening Up About Mother's DeathA former top government minister has been branded as heartless after she slammed Aussie singer-songwriter Tim Minchin for opening up about his mum's death at his concert. The popular musician/comedian stunned the audience at a show in Sydney last Friday night when he revealed his beloved mum Ros had been diagnosed with terminal blood cancer three years earlier. He shared stories about his mum and played several songs he had written about her before revealing hear the end of the show that she had died a day earlier aged 74. Hours after a grieving Minchin returned to the stage for his final Sydney show, former Senator Amanda Vanstone weighed into the tragedy on Monday night and accused Minchin 'cheapening' his mum's death.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

BRİTİSHVOGUE: Navigating the First Year of Parenthood: A Single Mother's PerspectiveA single mother reflects on her first year of parenthood and shares her advice for others in the same position.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

CREATİVEBLOQ: New Partners at Mother Design Increase Turnover FivefoldKirsty Minns and Kathryn Jubrail are the newest partners at global design studio, Mother Design. They have increased turnover fivefold since joining in 2020, working on projects for challenger brands such as Nuud and Pepsi.

Source: CreativeBloq | Read more »