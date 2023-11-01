Mother hit by two trains in 'horror' incident says 'avoidable mistakes' led to loss of arm and leg

A woman who lost an arm and a leg after being hit by two trains has told Sky News 'avoidable mistakes and failings' led to her life-changing injuries. Sarah de Lagarde slipped on a puddle on the platform at High Barnet underground station in north London and fell in a gap between a stationary train and the platform in September 2022.

'It sounds like something from a horror movie,' Sarah-Jane Mee said to Ms de Lagarde, a mother-of-two who now has a robotic arm and prosthetic leg. They have, to some extent, allowed her to carry on with normal life, but the implications of her accident are still felt by all of those around her. 'It has been a really tough year,' she said.

