Mother heartbroken as son faces missing school due to medication shortage

A mum says she is "heartbroken" for her eight-year-old son who is facing missing large chunks of school due to a shortage of medication. Natalie and Matthew Buxton, from Sandiacre, have been struggling for months to get hold of treatment for their son William's Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder .

Thousands of people have been affected by the problem across the UK. The ADHD UK charity recorded a "significant decline" in the availability of medicines over the last six months. "He is frightened because he needs his medication to control what's going on in his head. He's so bright, he just can't focus without meds, he can't sit to do anything," she said.

Another one of those affected is the 14-year-old daughter of Charlotte, from Sawley. The 39-year-old said she has been forced to cut down to just night tablets, causing her to struggle "a hell of a lot". Charlotte said she is trying to find alternative ways of calming her daughter down but has so far had little luck. "We went swimming this morning and we've tried walking down for a whole day in Nottingham," she said.

Mother Son School Medication Shortage ADHD Concentration Aggression NHS Difficulties Medicine Supplies Demand

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The £220k grants which could be handed to people in OldhamOldham council are supporting local entrepreneurs with a government fund to boost local communities

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Junior British trampoline star from Yorkshire with autism and ADHD appeals for financial supportA young trampolining star from Cleckheaton has become the only girl to be selected for GB Gymnastics’ development squads in both trampolining and double mini trampolining.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Sweeping review reveals latest evidence on the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of ADHDHundreds of studies are published each year on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but more work is needed to ensure those findings improve lives.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Study reveals ADHD medication reduces psychiatric hospitalizations and work disabilityStudy highlights the benefits and potential risks of ADHD medication, revealing that stimulants like amphetamines and methylphenidate reduce the risk of psychiatric hospitalization and improve long-term employment outcomes, though concerns about adverse effects such as increased heart rate and potential for triggering psychosis or mania remain.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Motor skills, sensory features differ in autism with, without ADHDMotor skills and sensory features differ for children with autism with and without attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a study published online March 5 in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

ADHD medications linked to reduction in psychiatric hospitalizationsFor adolescents and adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the use of ADHD medications is associated with fewer psychiatric and nonpsychiatric hospitalizations, according to a study published online March 20 in JAMA Network Open.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »