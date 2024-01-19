Mother forced to strip naked in police cell and threatened to drop complaints

A mother says she was forced to strip naked in a police cell and threatened by officers to drop complaints she had made against them. Dannika Stewart says her complaints against Greater Manchester Police (GMP) led to her being detained and humiliated in a cell, and was told 'you need to drop all your complaints against the police'. She told Sky News: 'I feel they'll just be after me now. They will always be after me. I'm scared of what they will do next.

' Former GMP detective Maggie Oliver says she believes Dannika is among several complainants 'targeted' for 'standing up to the police'. Dannika is a subject of an inquiry by Dame Vera Baird, triggered last year after an investigation by Sky News into police strip searches and the treatment of women in custody. The review is due to be published soon and will criticise the police complaints system, Sky News understands. Dannika agreed to tell Sky News her story ahead of the Baird review's publication. In March 2022, she reported an alleged sexual crime committed against a young person





