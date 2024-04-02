Mother criticizes health care system for missing meetings about autistic son's release

The desperate mother of an autistic boy who has been locked in hospital for seven years has blasted Renfrewshire Health and Social Care (HSCP) for missing key meetings about his long awaited release. Sylvia McMahon’s son Jamie Henry was admitted to hospital in 2016 aged 19 and has, she argues, been left in an environment which has only added to his challenges.

The near 27-year-old has been on delayed discharge from a psychiatric hospital for approximately six of the past seven years he has been there. Now his mother says key figures at Renfrewshire HSCP – charged with finding Jamie a suitable home and support staff in his Paisley community – are missing important meetings about this transition. Sylvia told the Paisley Daily Express: “Every three months everyone that works with Jamie or has an input into his care meets. “They are all supposed to work together to keep things moving. But at the last meeting no one from the HSCP even bothered to turn u

