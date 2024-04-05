Mother charged with failing to protect two-year-old who died during Covid lockdown

A mother of a two-year-old baby who died during the Covid lockdown has appeared in court accused of failing to protect the toddler. Shannon Ives , 27, was charged following the death of Ethan Ives Griffiths in August 2021. The allegation against her is that she caused his death by her own unlawful act or 'was or ought to have been aware of the aforesaid risk.
' Ms Ives, of Nant Garmon, Mold, Flintshire, is accused of failing to take such steps as she could reasonably have been expected to take to protect him. A second allegation is that between June and August 2021 Ives 'caused or procured Ethan Ives Griffiths to be assaulted, ill-treated, neglected, abandoned or exposed in a manner likely to cause him unnecessary suffering or injury to healt
Mother Charged Failing To Protect Two-Year-Old Died Covid Lockdown Court Toddler Shannon Ives Ethan Ives Griffiths Death Unlawful Act Risk Nant Garmon Mold Flintshire Assaulted Ill-Treated Neglected Abandoned Exposed Suffering Injury Health
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »