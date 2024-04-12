Mother calls for 'hippy crack' to be made Class A drug after daughter's death

Sharon Cook 's daughter Ellen Mercer , 24, died on February 9 last year. Ms Mercer was rushed to hospital after losing feeling in her legs. READ MORE:The heartbroken mother of a young woman who died after inhaling up to three large bottles of nitrous oxide has called for the 'hippy crack' to be made a Class A drug. Ellen Mercer , 24, from Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire, died in hospital on February 9 last year after being rushed to hospital when she lost feeling in her legs.
On Tuesday an inquest into the death of the business student, who had bipolar disorder, found that nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, in part caused her death. Sharon Cook, 54, is calling for the government to crack down on the party drug, exclusively telling MailOnline that her daughter would still be alive today if she had been aware of its harmful effects. Ms Cook also said she still checks her messages every day, 'thinking there will be a message from her daughter on WhatsApp or Messenger,' adding: 'I can still hear her voice.' Ms Cook added: 'I don't think she realised how dangerous the drug was. As it was legal she was inclined to think it was safe
