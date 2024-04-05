Mother and Daughter Missing for Three Weeks

A mother and daughter, Joanna and Aliannah, have been missing since February. They were last seen at their home in Luton and were last heard from three weeks ago. Bedfordshire Police have launched an appeal to find them and are concerned for their welfare.

Joanna is described as black, slim, and 5ft 9in with shoulder-length hair. Aliannah is also black, slim, and has Afro-style hair. The community is urged not to speculate on the circumstances of their disappearance.

Mother Daughter Missing Appeal Bedfordshire Police Welfare

